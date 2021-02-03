Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 201 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $544.05. The stock had a trading volume of 111,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,285. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

