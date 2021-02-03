Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.37 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.23. 277,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

