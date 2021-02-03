Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.39. 25,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.06. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

