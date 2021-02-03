Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.