Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.27.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

