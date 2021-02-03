Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after purchasing an additional 266,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $480.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a market capitalization of $230.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

