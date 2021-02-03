Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Boosted by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $401.69. 619,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,292. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.