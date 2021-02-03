Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

