Rotharium (RTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $111,729.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.61 or 0.00906969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046628 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04713403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

RTH is a token. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.