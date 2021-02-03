Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,949.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

