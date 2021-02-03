Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.68

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.68 and traded as high as $121.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 4,186,183 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.68. The stock has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

