Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Shares Down 0.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.62. 5,965,508 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

