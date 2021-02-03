Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $425.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

