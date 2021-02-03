Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.30 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average of $285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

