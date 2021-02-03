Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

