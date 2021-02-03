Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $343.92 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

