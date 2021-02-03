Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

