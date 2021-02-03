Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.