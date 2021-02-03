Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

