Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE TWTR opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $510,675.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,259. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.