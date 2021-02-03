Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,871 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE D opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,638.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.