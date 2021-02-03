Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,271 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $499.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.39 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

