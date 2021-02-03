Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,938 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $345.05 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.59.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

