Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,892 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AON by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.20. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

