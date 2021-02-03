Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,654 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $151.87 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

