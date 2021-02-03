Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,367 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $257.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

