Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 99,444 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 99,444 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.