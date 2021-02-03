Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.60. Royal Mail shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 367 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

