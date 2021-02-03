Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Critical Survey

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Vopak pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vinci and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 4 4 0 2.50 Royal Vopak 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Royal Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci and Royal Vopak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $53.83 billion 1.06 $3.65 billion N/A N/A Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.58 $639.52 million $3.14 16.27

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Vopak.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats Royal Vopak on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,564 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.