Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

