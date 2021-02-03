RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $74,127.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $74,127.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $38,277.16 or 1.01898010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002727 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 572 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

