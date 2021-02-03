Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Shares Up 11.2%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s stock price shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 1,897,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 289,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ruhnn by 147.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

