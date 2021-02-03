Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.38

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 59324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.02.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.7385626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.