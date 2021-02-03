Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.38

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 59324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.87.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.02.
In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.