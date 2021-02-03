Ruth’s Hospitality Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 933 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.
RUTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.
