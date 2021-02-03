Ruth’s Hospitality Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 933 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

RUTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,312 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,916,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

