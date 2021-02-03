Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) is Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up approximately 3.8% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ryder System worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

