Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

RHP stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

