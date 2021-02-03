Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $233,201.59 and approximately $693.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,561.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.21 or 0.04388057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00401298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.02 or 0.01166156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00485593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00403903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00247847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020969 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,170,974 coins and its circulating supply is 27,053,661 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

