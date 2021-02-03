Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 24.1% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $233,160.21 and $661.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,967.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.40 or 0.04263343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00418763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.46 or 0.01196809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00506446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00426762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00266103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,160,338 coins and its circulating supply is 27,043,026 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.