S4FE (S4F) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.02 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. S4FE has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S4FE has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S4FE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

S4FE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.