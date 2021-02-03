Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to report $302.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the highest is $330.87 million. Sabre reported sales of $941.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sabre by 100.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sabre by 13.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

