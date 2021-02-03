Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 8,759,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,266,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 100.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

