SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0511 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $686.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 80.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,069.65 or 1.00066214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00990119 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00313203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00200073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00032053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.