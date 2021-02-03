Safex Token (SFT) Tops One Day Volume of $15,717.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $15,717.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

