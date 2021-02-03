saffron.finance Price Hits $1,402.74 (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded 114.6% higher against the dollar. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $104.43 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1,402.74 or 0.03732120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 88,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,448 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

