Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.27.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

