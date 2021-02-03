Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,630,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,518,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

