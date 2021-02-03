Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 642,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,277. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.