salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,792 shares of company stock worth $18,215,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

