Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Salt Lake Potash stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Salt Lake Potash has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Salt Lake Potash to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

