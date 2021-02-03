San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 39,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

